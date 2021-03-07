Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,265 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $624.03. 1,513,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.84 and its 200-day moving average is $628.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.