Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 23,776 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 3.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $96,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $11.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,470.24. 1,269,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,838.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,471.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

