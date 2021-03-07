Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,497 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded up $12.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.60. 1,766,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.35.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

