Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 27,817 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.29% of PagSeguro Digital worth $54,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

PAGS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 3,643,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

