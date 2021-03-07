Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 903,534 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903,534 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip makes up 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 1.44% of MakeMyTrip worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. UBS Group raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT remained flat at $$32.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.