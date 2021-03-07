Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.88. 4,643,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average is $336.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.