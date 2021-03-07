Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $2.41 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.65. 1,136,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

