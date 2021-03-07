Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $20.14 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,137,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.10% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,666,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.09. 4,219,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,915. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

