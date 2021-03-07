Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.40 and its 200-day moving average is $337.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.