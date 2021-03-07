Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,555 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up about 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ryanair worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 375,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

