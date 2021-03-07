Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,375 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.