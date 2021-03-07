CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.45% of CorVel worth $160,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CorVel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $399,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,253,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.