Cosmos Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $393.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $19.04 or 0.00037535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,833.48 or 1.00225739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,233,778 coins and its circulating supply is 211,449,175 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

