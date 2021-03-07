Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

