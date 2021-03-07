COTI (COTI) Market Cap Reaches $192.47 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $192.47 million and approximately $86.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

