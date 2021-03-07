Counos X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Counos X has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $92.63 or 0.00181501 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $3.89 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.00465007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00067845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00458032 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,831,253 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

