County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

