Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stake Cut by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,256 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.60% of Cousins Properties worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,364.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

