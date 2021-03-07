COVA Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $163,391.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.