COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Cap Achieves $30.88 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for $514.45 or 0.01018530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00462421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00076182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00453798 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,029 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

