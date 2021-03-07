Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,999 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.88% of Covetrus worth $69,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

