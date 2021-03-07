Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Cream has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $57,264.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,711.57 or 0.99878698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.68 or 0.00962475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00303271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

