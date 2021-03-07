Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 28.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $399.52 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.09.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

