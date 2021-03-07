Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

