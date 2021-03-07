Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,953 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 3.34% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $87,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $18.22.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

