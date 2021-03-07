Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 793,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,359. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

