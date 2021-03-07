Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,351,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

