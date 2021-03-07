Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 913 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $239.05. 16,830,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.