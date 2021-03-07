Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $63.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.