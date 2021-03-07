Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.