Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,966. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

