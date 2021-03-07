Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. 10,186,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.