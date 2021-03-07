Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.98. 10,491,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,543. The firm has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.