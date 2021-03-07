Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $419,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $248.24. 1,489,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,884. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.23 and a 200-day moving average of $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

