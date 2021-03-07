Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,589,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689,016. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

