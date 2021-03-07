Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Friday. 3,387,857 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

