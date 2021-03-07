Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $258.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $258,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

