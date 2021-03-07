Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $28.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,627. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

