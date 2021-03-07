Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $363.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $363,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,444,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $385.07. 6,516,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

