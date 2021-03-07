Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $45.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.