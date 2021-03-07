Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 2,099,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

