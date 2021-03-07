Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,523,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

