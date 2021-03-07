Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,638,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,822. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

