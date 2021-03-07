Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $77,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.32. 8,102,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.