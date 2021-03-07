Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 351,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 684,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 5,966,437 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

