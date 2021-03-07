Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 70,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Walmart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

