Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 160,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

