Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $84,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 5,957,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

