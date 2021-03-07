Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 72,770 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

