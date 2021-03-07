Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,437 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

IWV traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.43. 191,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $213.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

